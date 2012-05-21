US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
MUMBAI May 21 Indian automaker Tata Motors plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($91.8 million) via sale of 5- and 7-year bonds at 10 percent, a source familiar with the matter said.
HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.4750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories