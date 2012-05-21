MUMBAI May 21 Indian automaker Tata Motors plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($91.8 million) via sale of 5- and 7-year bonds at 10 percent, a source familiar with the matter said.

HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.4750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)