NEW DELHI, July 16 Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest auto maker by revenue, plans to raise up to 44 billion rupees ($694 million) through non-convertible debentures in the current financial year that began in April, the company said on Thursday.

Once the proposal is approved by shareholders, the money will be used to replace short-term borrowings and fund part of the ongoing capital expenditure, Tata Motors said in its annual report for 2014-15. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Mark Potter)