A Jaguar Land Rover Freelander 2 vehicle is displayed for the media at the company's production plant in Pune, 190km south of Mumbai May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is likely to report a lower EBITDA margin in the October-December quarter compared with the previous two quarters, the company said on Wednesday, due to exchange rate fluctuations and a higher mix of Evoque sales.

JLR's capital expenditure will rise to 2.75 billion pounds in the fiscal year that begins in April, up from 2 billion pounds in the current year, the company said in a statement, adding that free cash flow for 2013-14 could be negative as a result.

The British luxury brands, owned by India's Tata Motors(TAMO.NS), will report higher revenue in the quarter that ended in December than in the previous two quarters but similar EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation), and will report a negative free cash flow in the period.

JLR reported EBITDA of 486 million pounds in the quarter to end-September, with an EBITDA margin of 14.8 percent.

(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)