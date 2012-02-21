MUMBAI Feb 21 India's Tata Motors Ltd has selected its joint venture partner for manufacturing Jaguar Land Rover cars in China and is awaiting Chinese government approvals to start operations, said its chief financial officer, C.R. Ramakrishnan.

Jaguar Land Rover contributed 95 percent of the company's profit in the quarter to end-December, helped by the popularity of its new compact Evoque SUV in emerging markets such as Russia and China.

The luxury unit, which Tata bought from Ford Motor Co for $2.3 billion in 2008, boasted a profit margin of 20 percent in the quarter, three times that seen by the domestic business.