NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Tata Motors Ltd,
India's No. 1 automaker by revenue, has poached a top executive
from rival Maruti Suzuki Ltd as it looks to strengthen
its passenger vehicle business and regain market share.
Mayank Pareek will join on Oct. 1 as president of the
passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors said on Monday.
Pareek was formerly head of sales and marketing for Maruti, the
nation's top carmaker by volume.
His appointment comes as Tata Motors looks to revive weak
sales of its passenger cars in India, which started with the
launch of the Zest compact sedan in August - its first new
offering in four years.
Maruti, where Pareek worked for more than 20 years and was
involved in several new launches, including the hatchback
Celerio and compact sedan Swift DZire, is losing the executive
in the run up to the launch of its sedan Ciaz next month.
"His extensive experience in the passenger car market will
play a significant role in harnessing Tata Motors' growth
potential to help position the company as one of the leading
passenger car manufacturers in India," Tata said in a statement.
Car sales in India, expected to be the world's third-largest
car market by 2018, are likely to rise between 5 and 10 percent
this year, after posting a decline for two consecutive years.
Tata Motors has in the past relied on its trucks and buses,
as well as on strong sales by its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover
, to offset the weak performance of passenger cars at
home.
