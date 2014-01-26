BRIEF-KSB Pumps Company March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 133.4 million rupees versus profit 168.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Jan 26 India's Tata Motors said on Sunday that Managing Director Karl Slym had died in Bangkok after a fall.
Slym, 51, was in the Thai capital for a Tata Motors Thailand board meeting, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. A post-mortem report was due on Monday, she said, but gave no further details.
"The company shares in the grief of Karl Slym's wife and family at their irreparable loss," the company said in a statement. Slym had worked for Tata since October 2012.
* March quarter net profit 133.4 million rupees versus profit 168.5 million rupees year ago
SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index moved sideways, at 91.25bp/92.5bp, as investors awaited President Trump's announcement on tax reforms, scheduled for today.