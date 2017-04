MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fell over 4.5 percent on Monday after the automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died on Sunday when he fell from a high floor of a hotel in Bangkok.

A native of Britain, Slym was hired in 2012 to revive flagging sales and market share in the domestic business of India's biggest automaker, which is part of the Tata conglomerate.

