Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), India's largest automaker by revenue, is looking to raise prices by 1 percent-1.5 percent across its range of commercial and passenger vehicles, following similar moves by rival carmakers.

The price increase comes on the back of higher input costs, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

On Thursday, Hyundai Motor's (005380.KS) India unit said it would raise prices by 4,000 rupees to 20,000 rupees for most of its vehicles, citing a weaker rupee and inflation. General Motors (GM.N) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have also raised prices in the country.

Rising fuel prices and interest rates in a slowing economy have hurt the Indian automobile market, and vehicle sales are expected to fall in the current fiscal year ending March 2014. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)