BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
MUMBAI, Sept 20 Tata Motors Ltd, India's largest automaker by revenue, is looking to raise prices by 1 percent-1.5 percent across its range of commercial and passenger vehicles, following similar moves by rival carmakers.
The price increase comes on the back of higher input costs, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
On Thursday, Hyundai Motor's India unit said it would raise prices by 4,000 rupees to 20,000 rupees ($320) for most of its vehicles, citing a weaker rupee and inflation. General Motors and Toyota Motor Corp have also raised prices in the country.
Rising fuel prices and interest rates in a slowing economy have hurt the Indian automobile market, and vehicle sales are expected to fall in the current fiscal year ending March 2014.
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.