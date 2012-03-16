MUMBAI, March 16 India's Tata Motors will increase prices of all its commercial and passenger vehicles with immediate effect, the company said, in amounts proportionate to the increase in excise duty announced in the 2012-13 federal budget on Friday.

India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday that excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent would increase to 24 percent, and excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent with an additional 15,000 rupees per vehicle charge would increase to 27 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)