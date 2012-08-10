MUMBAI Aug 10 Credit Suisse downgraded Tata
Motors to "underperform" from "neutral" after cutting
its volumes forecast and increasing its tax rate assumption for
the Indian auto maker's unit Jaguar Land Rover.
Credit Suisse said Tata's earnings out on Thursday were
in-line with expectations, but added margins for key unit JLR
would decline due to increasing pricing pressures in various
markets.
The investment bank cut its JLR volumes forecast for fiscal
2013 to 365,000 units from 374,000 units, while saying it
assumed a tax rate for the unit of 24 percent from its previous
assumption of 22 percent following management guidance.
Credit Suisse also cut its target price on the stock to 218
rupees. Tata Motors shares were last down 1.9 percent to 234.80
rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)