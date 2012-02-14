BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's Tata Motors reported a higher-than-expected 40.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit offset rising input costs.
The company, part of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, said on Tuesday consolidated net profit rose to 34.06 billion rupees ($691 million) for the fiscal third-quarter ended Dec. 31 from 24.24 billion a year ago.
Revenue rose 44 percent to 452.60 billion rupees.
Analysts on average had forecast a net profit of 26.13 billion rupees on revenue of 416.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year