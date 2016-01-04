US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
Jan 4 Jan 1 Tata Motors Ltd : * Sales for December 2015 at 39,973 units * LCVs witnessed a growth of 11% in December 2015, bucking recent trends * M&HCVs continued to grow by 2% in December 2015 * Company's exports grew by 15% in December 2015 * Domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for December 2015 were 35,416, lower by 6% * In December 2015, Tata Motors passenger vehicles sales were at 8,069 * The company's sales from exports were 4,557 vehicles, in December 2015 * Source text: bit.ly/1SuMCQq * Further company coverage
(Bengaluru newsroom)
