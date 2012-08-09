MUMBAI Aug 9 Tata Motors posted a 12
percent rise in first-quarter net profit, falling below
expectations, as a jump in sales at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
subsidiary offset falling profit at its domestic business.
Shares in the India's biggest truck and bus maker extended
falls after the announcement, losing as much as 4 percent.
Tata Motors, part of the $83 billion salt-to-steel
conglomerate, said net profit for the quarter ended in June was
22.45 billion rupees ($406 million), up 1 2 .3 percent from the
previous year, with revenue up 30.1 pe r cent at 433.2 billion
rupees.
Analysts, on average, expected net profit of 27.61 billion
rupees on revenue of 429.4 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.