A worker cleans a Tata Motors logo outside its showroom in Hyderabad October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Tata Motors Ltd's (TAMO.NS) global vehicle wholesales rose an annual 27 percent in December, the company said in a statement on Monday, driven by strong sales of its passenger cars and luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 114,920 vehicles in December, the statement said. Passenger cars accounted for 61,066 vehicle sales.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 30,981 in the month, a rise of 45 percent from a year ago.

