Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said global vehicle sales in January fell 16 percent to 101,112 vehicles, the third consecutive monthly slide, but sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit rose 30 percent to 38,173 vehicles.

Overall passenger car sales stood at 53,881 vehicles during the month, the company said in a statement, representing a fall of 19 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 47,231 commercial vehicles in January, down 11 percent.

