Jan 15 India's Tata Motors Ltd said global vehicle sales in December 2012 stood at 98,968 vehicles, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier, as sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit rose 4.2 percent to 32,282 vehicles.

Overall passenger car sales stood at 46,925 vehicles during the month, said the company, representing a fall of 23.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 52,043 commercial vehicles during December.