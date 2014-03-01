MUMBAI, March 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in February: Feb 2014 Feb 2013 pct change TOTAL SALES 39,951 61,998 -35.5 DOMESTIC SALES 35,315 58,002 -39.11 EXPORTS 4,636 3,996 16.02 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Toby Chopra)