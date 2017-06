Sept 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in Aug:

Aug 2012 Aug 2011 Pct change

Total sales 71,826 -- 12

Domestic sales 67,453 59,874 13

Passenger vehicles 22,311 16,829 33

Nano 6,507 1,202 441

Exports 4,373 4,204 4

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses.