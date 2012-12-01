Dec 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 62,354 72,474 -14 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,031 27,735 -35 EXPORTS 4,146 4,349 -4.7 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Keiron Henderson)