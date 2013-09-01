BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
Sept 1 Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in August:
Aug 2013 Aug 2012 pct change
TOTAL SALES 49611 71826 -30.93
DOMESTIC SALES 44717 67453 -33.71
EXPORTS 4894 4373 11.91
NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Indulal PM)
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad