MUMBAI, Dec 1 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2013 Nov 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 40,863 66,500 -38.6 DOMESTIC SALES 37,192 62,354 -40.4 EXPORTS 3,671 4,146 -11.5 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit.