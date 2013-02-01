BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
Feb 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in January: Jan 2013 Jan 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 61,660 87,465 -29.5 PASSENGER SALES 57,780 80,382 -28.1 EXPORTS 3,880 7,083 -45.2 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses.
* Says May total sales of 313,756 vehicles versus 347,655 vehicles last year