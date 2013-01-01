Jan 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2012 Dec 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 65,582 82,278 -20 PASSENGER VEHICLES 14,185 28,916 -51 EXPORTS 3,882 5,615 -31 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)