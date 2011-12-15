Dec 15 Tata Motors' global vehicle sales rose an annual 35 percent in November, the company said in a statement on Thursday, with its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit reporting a 27 percent rise in sales over the same period.

Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 108,028 vehicles in November, the statement said.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover models, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 29,183 in the month.