BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Tata Motors' global vehicle sales rose an annual 35 percent in November, the company said in a statement on Thursday, with its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit reporting a 27 percent rise in sales over the same period.
Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 108,028 vehicles in November, the statement said.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover models, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 29,183 in the month.
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: