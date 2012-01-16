(Corrects headline, first and second paragraphs to change global vehicle wholesales and passenger vehicle sales after company corrects figures)

Jan 16 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle wholesales rose an annual 27 percent in December, the company said in a statement on Monday, driven by strong sales of its passenger cars and luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 114,920 vehicles in December, the statement said. Passenger cars accounted for 61,066 vehicle sales.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 30,981 in the month, a rise of 45 percent from a year ago.