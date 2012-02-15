Feb 15 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle wholesales rose 21 percent in January from a year earlier, the Indian company said on Wednesday, led by strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata sold 119,799 vehicles in January, with passenger cars accounting for 66,785, a rise of 26 percent.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 29,293 in the month, a rise of 44 percent.

Tata, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected 40.5 percent rise in profit in the quarter to end-December on robust sales at Jaguar Land Rover.