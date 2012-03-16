US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 16 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales rose 24 percent in February from a year earlier, the Indian company said on Friday, as continued strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles offset slower growth in India.
Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 127,318 vehicles in February, with passenger cars accounting for 69,461, a rise of 25 percent.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands stood at 32,257 vehicles in the month, a rise of 49 percent, thanks to strong demand for its new compact Range Rover Evoque SUV model.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.