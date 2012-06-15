BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
June 15 Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales rose 12 percent in May from a year earlier, the Indian company said, mainly thanks to a 35 percent rise in sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.
Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 96,089 vehicles in May. Overall passenger cars sales were 51,064 vehicles, a rise of 21 percent from a year previously.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover vehicles stood at 30,094 in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 3 percent to 45,025.
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year