July 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2013 June 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 52,708 64,341 -18 LOCAL SALES 48,712 58,270 -16 EXPORTS 3,996 6,071 -34 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit.