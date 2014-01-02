MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in December: Dec 2013 Dec 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 37,852 65,582 -42 DOMESTIC SALES 35,010 61,700 -43 EXPORTS 2,842 3,882 -27 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)