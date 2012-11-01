Nov 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in October: Oct 2012 Oct 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 71,771 68,009 6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 21,119 25,124 -16 EXPORTS 3,626 4,171 -13 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)