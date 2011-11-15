MUMBAI Nov 15 Shares in India's Tata Motors fell 2.3 percent in preopen trade on Tuesday, after the country's leading vehicle maker reported a 16 percent fall in September quarter profit, lagging estimates.

The stock was quoted at 173.75 rupees, down 4.05 rupees, while the main index was down 0.2 percent in preopen trade. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)