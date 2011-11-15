BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 15 Shares in India's Tata Motors fell 2.3 percent in preopen trade on Tuesday, after the country's leading vehicle maker reported a 16 percent fall in September quarter profit, lagging estimates.
The stock was quoted at 173.75 rupees, down 4.05 rupees, while the main index was down 0.2 percent in preopen trade. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: