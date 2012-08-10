MUMBAI Aug 10 Shares in Tata Motors fell more than 3 percent on Friday after the Indian auto maker missed estimates with its first-quarter results and forecast lower sales for its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary.

Credit Suisse downgraded Tata Motors to "underperform" from "neutral", after cutting its volumes forecast and increasing its tax rate assumption for the JLR unit.

Tata Motors on Thursday said April-June net profit rose 12.3 percent from a year ago to 22.45 billion rupees, missing estimates for 27.61 billion rupees profit.

Tata shares were last down 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rafael Nam)