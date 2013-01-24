India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Shares in Tata Motors Ltd slumped 8.4 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after the Indian automaker said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was likely to report lower EBTIDA margin in the October-December quarter.
Tata Motors said the lower margins would come due to foreign exchange fluctuations and a higher mix of Evoque sales, according to a statement late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.