MUMBAI Jan 24 Shares in Tata Motors Ltd slumped 8.4 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after the Indian automaker said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was likely to report lower EBTIDA margin in the October-December quarter.

Tata Motors said the lower margins would come due to foreign exchange fluctuations and a higher mix of Evoque sales, according to a statement late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)