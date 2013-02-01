BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Feb 1 Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd shares briefly dropped as much as 10 percent each, before sharply cutting losses, after a series of shares were sold at lower prices, traders said.
Tata Motors shares were down 2.3 percent as of 0953 GMT after six separate block deals comprising a total 2.07 million shares took place at an average price of 274.92 rupees. The sales sent Tata's shares as low as 268.25 rupees.
Ultratech shares were down 1.7 percent after one block deal comprising 41,863 shares was made at an average price of 1,853.80 rupees. Shares fell as much as 1,712.35 rupees.
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.