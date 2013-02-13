MUMBAI Feb 13 Shares in India's Tata Motors rose 3.5 percent in pre-open trade after its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it sold 34,877 vehicles during the first month of 2013, an increase of 32 percent versus the same period last year.

Nomura said in a report on Monday that there is a likelihood that actual volumes of JLR may come in above its estimates or 35,000 units. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)