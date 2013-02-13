India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 13 Shares in India's Tata Motors rose 3.5 percent in pre-open trade after its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it sold 34,877 vehicles during the first month of 2013, an increase of 32 percent versus the same period last year.
Nomura said in a report on Monday that there is a likelihood that actual volumes of JLR may come in above its estimates or 35,000 units. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.