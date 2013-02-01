MUMBAI Feb 1 India's National Stock Exchange was looking into the sudden slump in Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd shares on Friday, a source at the bourse said.

Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech shares briefly dropped as much as 10 percent each, before sharply cutting losses, after a series of shares were sold at lower prices.

