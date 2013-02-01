BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's National Stock Exchange was looking into the sudden slump in Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd shares on Friday, a source at the bourse said.
Tata Motors Ltd and Ultratech shares briefly dropped as much as 10 percent each, before sharply cutting losses, after a series of shares were sold at lower prices.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: