MUMBAI Feb 2 A technology glitch at India's
Religare Capital Markets caused "unintended transactions", the
brokerage said on Saturday, a day after deeply discounted sale
of large blocks of shares in Tata Motors and UltraTech
Cement hit the markets.
India's National Stock Exchange Ltd said on Friday it was
investigating the block sales in two stocks, the latest in a
series of unusual price movements to rattle the market.
"Religare Capital Markets Limited uses third party software
for execution of orders on stock exchanges. Due to some
technical issue in the software, unintended transactions got
executed," the brokerage said in a statement.
"There was no broker error and no loss to any clients," it
said, adding the matter was being looked into by the software
provider. It said there was no impact on client business and the
brokerage would operate normally on Monday.
A total of 2.07 million shares in Tata Motors were sold in
six blocks at an average price of 274.92 rupees in the afternoon
on Friday, well below the roughly 292 rupee level at which the
shares were trading at the time.
Tata shares fell as low as 268.25 rupees before ending the
session down 5.49 percent at 281.64 rupees.
Shares in UltraTech, a cement maker, ended down 3.4 percent
after an earlier block sale of 41,863 shares took place at an
average 1,853.80 rupees, also well below where shares were
trading at the time.
Both trades took place around the same time.
