Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) rose more than 4 percent after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, helped by better-than-expected margins at unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata Motors said on Wednesday that JLR's profit margin rose to 16.9 percent in the three months ended March 31 from 14.6 percent in the same period the year before, helped by a favourable exchange rate and record quarterly sales.

