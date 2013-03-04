A Tata Aria car is shown during the first media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

NEW DELHI Tata Motors(TAMO.NS) said it has cut prices of its hatchbacks and sedans by 29,000-50,000 rupees, in a bid to lure customers to a market that is on course in the current fiscal year to post the first decline in annual sales in a decade.

Tata Motors, however, raised prices of its sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) -- the only bright spot in the Indian car market in recent months -- by up to 11,000 rupees, the spokeswoman, who declined to be identified by name, said.

The increase in prices of SUVs, after factory-gate taxes, will be as much as 35,000 rupees, she added.

