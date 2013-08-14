MUMBAI Aug 14 Tata Motors Ltd's
global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 14 percent in
July, the company said, as a sharp rise in the sales of its
luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars failed to offset sluggish
passenger and commercial vehicle sales.
Tata Motors, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group
conglomerate, sold 87,566 vehicles in July, the company said on
Wednesday. Passenger cars accounted for 46,684 vehicle sales,
down 13 percent from a year earlier.
Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brand, which Tata
purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 35,162 in the
month, a rise of 31 percent from a year earlier.
Sales of its sleek Jaguar cars rose 77 percent to 7,174
vehicles and Land Rover sales were higher by 22 percent at
27,988 vehicles during the month.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)