MUMBAI Aug 14 Tata Motors Ltd's global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 14 percent in July, the company said, as a sharp rise in the sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars failed to offset sluggish passenger and commercial vehicle sales.

Tata Motors, part of India's salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 87,566 vehicles in July, the company said on Wednesday. Passenger cars accounted for 46,684 vehicle sales, down 13 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brand, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 35,162 in the month, a rise of 31 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of its sleek Jaguar cars rose 77 percent to 7,174 vehicles and Land Rover sales were higher by 22 percent at 27,988 vehicles during the month. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)