MUMBAI, July 24 India's Tata Power has
received underwriting bids on Tuesday for its 15-billion-rupee
perpetual bonds, but is expected to launch the deal by the
second week of August, four sources who bid for the issue said.
The firm is expected to invite bankers for a second round of
negotiation before it finalises the pricing, the sources said.
One foreign bank and a private bank have aggressively bid
for the bond issue, the sources added.
The deal is expected to be priced at sub-11 percent
semi-annual coupon levels, compared to the prevailing secondary
market range of 10.75-10.85 percent annualised, they said.
Earlier this month, Standard & Poor downgraded the outlook
for the firm to 'negative' from 'stable' citing the company's
limited ability to arrange funds for a 4000 megawatt project in
the western state of Gujarat, after it breached a debt pact.
The firm is planning to raise funds through perpetual bonds
as they are considered quasi-equity, giving much needed support
to the leverage ratio, three bankers involved in the deal said.
The perpetual bond has a call option at the end of the tenth
year. The firm has tapped funds through such bonds twice in
2011.
