MUMBAI Aug 9 India's Tata Power will
restart a 15 billion rupee ($271.32 million) bond sale as the
company is hoping for lower pricing and is also considering
introducing a hybrid bond, three sources with direct knowledge
of the deal said on Thursday.
Tata is asking for new bids from banks after deciding not to
proceed with the ones it received when the power producer first
sought bids in July for the sale of perpetual bonds with a call
option at the end of the tenth year.
Bids have been invited for Friday and the pay-in is
scheduled on Aug. 16-20, the sources added.
The company is considering either sticking to its perpetual
bonds or introducing 60-year hybrid bonds structured with a call
option at the end of 10th year and a step-up if the call is not
exercised, the sources said.
The hybrid defined maturity bond, if launched, would be the
first ever with such a structure in the Indian rupee bond
market, said bankers.
A Tata Power official declined to comment or confirm the
details behind the deal.
The request for new bids comes after the company posted a 66
percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Last month, Standard & Poor downgraded the outlook for the
firm to 'negative' from 'stable' citing the company's limited
ability to arrange funds for a 4000 megawatt project in the
western state of Gujarat.
($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees)
