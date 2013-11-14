NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's Tata Power Company Ltd
swung to a net profit - albeit lower than expected -
as its revenue increased in the fiscal second quarter, despite
the high cost of imported coal and populist tariff regimes
eating into its margins.
Consolidated net profit stood at 749.7 million rupees
($11.81 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, lower than an
average of 1.2 billion rupees forecast by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The company had reported a loss during the same period last
year, mainly on account of a one-off additional impairment
charge of 2.5 billion rupees due a change in the long-term
foreign currency outlook at its main plant.
The company, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group, has
looked to shrug off a worsening economic climate at home to
expand its operations overseas with projects in South Africa,
Georgia and Southeast Asia.
But its flagship Mundra plant in the western Indian state of
Gujarat is bleeding as it is forced to sell power at a loss,
despite a ruling by a federal regulator as far back as April
that paved the way for a tariff increase. Its clients -
state-run power utilities - have so far resisted the rise.
The losses from the Mundra plant - one of a clutch of 4,000
megawatt power projects that the Indian government has pushed to
kick-start generation for its energy-starved economy - prompted
Tata to consider selling some investments to reduce its debt. It
has also put on hold any major expansion plans.
Tata's pain is shared by other privately-owned utilities who
have struggled to make money and expand in Asia's third-largest
economy, as problems ranging from fuel shortages to land
acquisition hurt their progress.
Shares in Tata Power, which has a market capitalisation of
close to $3 billion, were up 1.2 percent by 0913 GMT, in a
Mumbai market that gained about 1 percent.
The stock has lost nearly 30 percent this year, falling the
most among the 27 largest electrical utility companies in the
Asia-Pacific region, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
According to StarMine SmartEstimates, which collates recent
forecasts by top rated analysts, Tata Power is expected to lag
on earnings per share growth in the next twelve months compared
to its regional peers.
($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by Reshma
Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)