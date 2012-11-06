BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Nov 6 India's Tata Power Company Ltd posted a net loss in its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, even as increased costs at its coal units, and higher finance and depreciation costs affected its bottomline.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of 838 million rupees ($15.4 million), compared with a consolidated net loss of 11.9 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 22 percent to 76.49 billion rupees, helped by the commissioning of new units.
Analysts had expected Tata Power to post a net profit of 2.46 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tata Power said the bottomline in the quarter ended September was impacted by impairment charges of 2.50 billion rupees due to change in the long-term foreign currency outlook at one of its units.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively