US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI May 10 India's Tata Power has signed an agreement to develop two hydro projects in Georgia for the sale of power, primarily to Turkey, at an estimated cost of about $700 million, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The hydro projects, expected to have an aggregate capacity of 400 megawatts, would be developed in three phases with the first phase expected to be completed before mid-2016. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.