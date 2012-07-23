SINGAPORE, July 23 (IFR) - The revived popularity of perpetual bonds is extending into India as Tata Power takes another step forward in its plans for the undated instrument.

It is heard sounding the market for rupee-denominated perpetual bonds, and, said bankers aware of the company's plans, the issue might have a call option at the end of the 10th year.

This structure is the most common in the Indian market and usually issuers includes a step-up in the event the call is not exercised.

The company is said to have been looking at this option for a few weeks. "The company is always looking at multiple options to raise funds and perps is one of them. But, if the issuer wants, it can easily print the deal around 11% levels," said a Mumbai-based DCM banker.

Last month, rating agency Moody's had placed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating, B1 senior unsecured bond rating and senior unsecured MTN program (foreign currency) rating of (P)B1 on review for downgrade.

The action came on the back of some material covenant breaches on bank debt associated with the company's Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project (being executed under TPC's 100% subsidiary Coastal Gujarat ).

The breaches are related to TPC not meeting its agreed maximum debt to equity ratio and minimum debt service coverage ratios.

The covenant breaches, however, did not constitute a payment default, the agency had said.