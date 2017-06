An employee from the electricity board works on newly installed overhead power cables in Allahabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tata Power Company(TTPW.NS) posted a surprise third-quarter loss, hurt by higher finance and depreciation costs and foreign exchange losses.

The company reported a net loss of 3.29 billion rupees in the quarter that ended in December, compared with a profit of 2.98 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a net profit of 2.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

