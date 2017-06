Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit/(loss) (12.19) vs 6.73

Total income 56.53 vs 51.26

NOTE: Tata Power Ltd, part of India's diversified Tata group, is the country's largest private-sector utility. The above numbers are on a consolidated basis.

The company said the net profit was not comparable due to the provision made for impairment of 8.23 billion rupees and foreign exchange loss of 6.39 billion rupees incurred by a wholly-owned unit of the company. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)